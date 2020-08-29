California Fire Science Seminar Series
This new online seminar series will cover the breadth of wildland fire research relevant to California and introduce researchers to new topics and research groups across the state. Topics will include fire weather, wildfire risk, fire ecology, remote sensing, emissions, fire dynamics, fire modeling and public health. Featuring many early-career researchers, this series is aimed at a highly interdisciplinary academic audience but is open to anyone interested in these topics.
The series will be held weekly, every Thursday from 3:00 – 4:00 pm (PST) from September 10 – December 17, 2020. A virtual chat will be held with the speaker immediately afterwards (4:00 – 5:00, PST). Graduate students and early-career researchers are especially welcome to join us for these networking sessions.
Speaker Schedule (Click on Seminar Titles for more information)
September 10, 2020
How do we solve the “Wicked Problem”?: the State of Fire Science in California
- Crystal Kolden, Assistant Professor of Fire Science, University of California, Merced
- Jeanette Cobian, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of California, Merced
- Michael Gollner, Assistant Professor and Deb Faculty Fellow in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of California, Berkeley
September 17, 2020
Radar and Lidar Observations of Wildfire Plume Dynamics
- Neil Lareau, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, University of Nevada, Reno
September 24, 2020
Human dimensions of wildfire: Examining wildfire risk mitigation on private property and across landscapes
- Amanda Stasiewicz, Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies, San Jose State University
October 1, 2020
Fuel Treatments and Megafires: lessons from the 2014 Carlton Complex, north-central WA
- Susan J. Prichard, Research Scientist, School of Environmental and Forest Sciences, University of Washington, Seattle
October 8, 2020
To Be Announced
October 15, 2020
Title to be announced
- Sara McAllister, Research Mechanical Engineer, Missoula Fire Sciences Laboratory, USDA Forest Service
October 22, 22020
A Micro-Meteorological Perspective into Wildland Fire Dynamics
- Tirtha Banerjee, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Irvine
October 29, 2020
Wildfires across California’s diverse landscape: from ignition, spread, to severity
- Yufang Jin, Associate Professor, Department of Land, Air, and Water Resources, University of California, Davis
November 5, 2020
Post-fire Soil Carbon Dynamics: Implications on Movement of Particulate and Dissolved Pyrogenic Carbon
- Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, Professor of Soil Biogeochemistry and Falasco Chair in Earth Sciences at the Department of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of California, Merced.
November 12, 2020
Fires, Air Pollution, and Public Health: A Remote Sensing-Based Perspective
- Miriam Marlier, Assistant Professor of Global Environmental Change in the Environmental Health Sciences Department at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health
November 19, 2020
Policy and Governance Considerations for Improving Federal Fire Management
- Courtney Schultz, Professor of Forest and Natural Resource Policy, Colorado State University
December 3, 2020
Title to be announced
- Steven Hawks, Staff Chief, Wildfire Planning and Engineering Division, CAL FIRE
December 10, 2020
Household Decision Making and Evacuation Behavior during Wildfires
- Erica Kuligowski, formerly of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (RMIT University as of Oct 2020)
December 17, 2020
Title to be announced
- Charles Ichoku, Professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences in the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies within the College of Arts and Sciences, Howard University and Distinguished Scientist of the NOAA Cooperative Science Center in Atmospheric Sciences and Meteorology (NCAS-M)